Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Regis Resources has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates through the following segments: Duketon North Operations, Duketon South Operations, and Tropicana. The Duketon North Operations segment comprises Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.

