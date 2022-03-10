Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.36.

NYSE RGA opened at $101.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $74,553,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after acquiring an additional 508,080 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,995,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after acquiring an additional 359,665 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

