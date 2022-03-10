Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $70.59.

