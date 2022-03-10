Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $144.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.86. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.26 and a one year high of $155.00.

