Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 38,262 Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of Summit Wireless Technologies worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.30. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

