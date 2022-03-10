Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $478,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 94.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 108,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

