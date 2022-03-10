Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 877,099 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

