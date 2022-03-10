Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 140,293 Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Fury Gold Mines worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 410,789 shares during the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.11. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FURY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target (down previously from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Fury Gold Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FURY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.