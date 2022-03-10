Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.74. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

