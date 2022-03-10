Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. Renalytix AI reported sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $12.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 million to $17.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.11 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $59.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter worth $4,914,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

RNLX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 97,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

