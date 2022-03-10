Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 236,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,561,277 shares.The stock last traded at $60.97 and had previously closed at $60.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

