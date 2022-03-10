Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 236,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,561,277 shares.The stock last traded at $60.97 and had previously closed at $60.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.
The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.