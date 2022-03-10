Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novan, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Novan in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,555. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the second quarter worth $1,041,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

