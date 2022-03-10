Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cargojet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$222.18.

CJT traded up C$2.92 on Thursday, hitting C$152.42. 14,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,294. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

