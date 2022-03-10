Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,962. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $217.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.42.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

