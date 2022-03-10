Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €87.00 ($94.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/24/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €57.00 ($61.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €64.90 ($70.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/24/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($65.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($80.43) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/7/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €72.00 ($78.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/1/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($65.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €90.00 ($97.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/1/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €87.00 ($94.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/31/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €57.00 ($61.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €64.90 ($70.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €87.00 ($94.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €57.00 ($61.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €64.90 ($70.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €57.00 ($61.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €64.90 ($70.54) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HEI traded up €4.28 ($4.65) on Thursday, reaching €55.76 ($60.61). 1,448,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($51.10) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($88.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

