Reviewing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power and Energizer are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A N/A N/A Energizer 5.09% 67.03% 4.85%

83.3% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energizer $3.02 billion 0.72 $160.90 million $2.00 15.25

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solid Power and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energizer 0 2 3 0 2.60

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.61%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Energizer.

Summary

Energizer beats Solid Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

