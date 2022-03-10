Reviewing Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Omega Flex and FGI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 N/A FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

FGI Industries has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 154.10%. Given FGI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Omega Flex.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Flex and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Flex 20.15% 49.45% 34.12% FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omega Flex and FGI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Flex $130.01 million 10.94 $26.19 million $2.59 54.44 FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Flex has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Omega Flex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of FGI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Omega Flex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Flex beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Flex (Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. It operates products under the following trademarks: TracPipe, TracPipe CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, and SolarTrac. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About FGI Industries (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

