RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 341,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 206,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

