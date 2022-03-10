RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.
RingCentral stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.75. 1,225,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.44. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $107.30 and a 52 week high of $352.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $9,431,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral (Get Rating)
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
