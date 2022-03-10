RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.75. 1,225,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.44. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $107.30 and a 52 week high of $352.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $9,431,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

