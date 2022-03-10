Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,726.90.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $907,215,000 after purchasing an additional 194,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after acquiring an additional 609,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after acquiring an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

