RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $26.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.58.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,951. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
