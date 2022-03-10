Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $402,911,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

LOW traded down $4.32 on Thursday, reaching $221.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,133. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.46 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day moving average of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

