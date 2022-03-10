Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,614 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Infosys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Infosys by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 356,981 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

