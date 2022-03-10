RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 92.5% in February

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000.

NYSE RSF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 15,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,684. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

