Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) was down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 40.06 and last traded at 40.08. Approximately 363,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,977,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 115.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 68.23.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

