Robert G. Sexton Purchases 2,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $137.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

