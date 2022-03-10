Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKLY. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockley Photonics by 767.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

