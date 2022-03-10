Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.30 Million Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of uniQure worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 515.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,111 shares of company stock worth $865,406. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 17.09. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

