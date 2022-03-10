Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.38 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,406,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 390,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 234,133 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Several research firms have commented on USFD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

