Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.86

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 7678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 540 ($7.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

