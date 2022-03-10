RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPM. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.71.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.