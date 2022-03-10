RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.