RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,033. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.