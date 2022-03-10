Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.97

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 121904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $882.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.467 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 160.36%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
