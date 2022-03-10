Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.97

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.97 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 121904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $882.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.467 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 160.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.