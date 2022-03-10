Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Salem Media Group stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $94.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
