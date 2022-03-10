Sandeep Sahai Buys 14,280 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CWAN opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,566,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 437,366 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.