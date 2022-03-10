Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.80 ($8.48).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA opened at €5.53 ($6.01) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a one year high of €16.74 ($18.20). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.97.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.