Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 98.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 238.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

