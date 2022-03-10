Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Slam as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,570,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

