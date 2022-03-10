Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after buying an additional 822,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after buying an additional 222,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $64.41 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

