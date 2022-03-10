Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WD-40 by 46.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 132.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WD-40 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at $3,079,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 37.2% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WDFC opened at $201.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average of $229.41. WD-40 has a one year low of $198.15 and a one year high of $321.41. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. WD-40’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.