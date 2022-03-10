Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SERE opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

