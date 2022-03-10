SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments. The company’s drug development programs based on tetrahydrocannabinol and non-psychoactive cannabidiol includes THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; THX-160 for the treatment of pain and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. SciSparc Ltd., formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of SciSparc in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

SciSparc stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. SciSparc has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 10.91% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes SCI-110, SCI-160 and SCI-210. SciSparc Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

