SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments. The company’s drug development programs based on tetrahydrocannabinol and non-psychoactive cannabidiol includes THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; THX-160 for the treatment of pain and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. SciSparc Ltd., formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “
Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of SciSparc in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 113,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 10.91% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SciSparc Company Profile (Get Rating)
SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes SCI-110, SCI-160 and SCI-210. SciSparc Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.
