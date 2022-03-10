Scotiabank Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.70.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$74.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$35.83 and a twelve month high of C$79.54. The firm has a market cap of C$86.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,399,478.60. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,379 shares of company stock worth $13,671,499.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

