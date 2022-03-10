Scotiabank Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$44.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$32.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.80. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$29.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

