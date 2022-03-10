Scott A. Hallam Sells 12,838 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

