Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 85,052 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 45.3% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 141.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 253.1% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,190,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 122.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.34. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.