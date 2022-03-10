Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

