Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $412.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.81 and a 200 day moving average of $519.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.96, a PEG ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,904 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

